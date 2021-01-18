Friends Reunion Unable to Be Stopped by the Forces of Nature

Photo : Lee Celano / AFP ( Getty Images )

Even though I’ve been hearing about a supposed Friends reunion for the last five years or so—w ithout any such reunion coming to fruition so far— I have an acute sense that it’s inevitable, and will in fact one day happen, probably precisely because I would prefer it didn’t. And because the HBO Max deal for the reunion special has already been finalized, and it’s costing the platform about $20 million. For like, an episode!

The interview special was s upposed to coincide with HBO Max’s launch in May, but had not even been shot yet at that time due to covid. But worry not: the forces of nature are no match for this costly fan service. Lisa Kudrow has confirmed that the reunion is still “definitely” happening.

“I pre-shot something for it already, so we’re definitely doing it,” Kudrow told Rob Lowe on his podcast last week. (Side note: Since when does Rob Lowe have a podcast?) Production is set to begin in “early, early spring,” she said.

We’ll see!

I’ve seen no better proof that we’re all bored out of our minds than this Daily Mail headline about how Kylie Jenner got “roasted” on Twitter because of the low water pressure in her massive walk-in shower.

Behold what is passing for a subject of conversation online these days:

I too am dying for some actual celebrity gossip, but unfortunately this is not it. Please get in touch with me if you have good goss! (Celeb-related or not.)