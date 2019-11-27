Former Sad Boy Liam Hemsworth is Actually Doing Fine Now

After suffering through an Instagram divorce, navigating the custody arrangements of 37 different animals, and watching his ex-wife trample around NYC Fashion Week with the woman she left him for while the frozen yogurt he’s eating begins to melt under the harsh Australian sun—Liam Hemsworth is actually doing fine!



Elsa Pataky stopped by Australia’s Sunrise, where she was asked how Liam is doing. The frame of the interview, seen in the chyron below the hosts, was “Changing your body clock: Eat less dinner and nothing after 8 pm.” Considering her proximity to a world-headline generating gossip story, however, the interview expectedly veered off course. After one host adopted the “sad, sympathetic” face popular on morning shows when discussing dogs with three legs or a cat that got stuck in the sewer, she asked “Please, tell us how Liam is doing.” Elsa’s answer?

“Look, he’s doing great but I prefer not to talk about his private life. He’s the one who has to talk about it. He’s getting happier and he has his family to just go and stay with. His brother is his best friend, so that’s good. He’s spent some time with us.”

I’m thrilled to hear it! Now, if only someone could ask him where “new flame” Madison Brown went, considering neither People or Just Jared have cheerily announced what outfit she wore in “PDA-filled” paparazzi photos with him since October 12. Spooky! [Just Jared]

Unfortunately, neither Channing Tatum or Jenna Dewan will be able to pop, lock, or drop their way out of their ongoing divorce proceedings no matter how hard they might try! TMZ reports that the couples negotiations have soured in the run-up to the holidays. Tatum filed paperwork with the court Tuesday requesting a pre-written holiday schedule for their 6-year-old child Everly.

Conversely, sources in his camp claim Dewan is stalling in the proceedings out of spite while sources in her camp claim stunts like filing for a holiday schedule are “grandstanding.” Multiple other sources also allege that Tatum is highly inflexible with negotiating around Dewan’s work schedule, and that he hasn’t been contributing to the joint account for their kid’s expenses. Seems bad! Worse, those same sources claim he won’t let Everly FaceTime with Dewan, something previously agreed upon in their formal custody arrangement. In response to the claims, Dewan’s rep tells TMZ: “Jenna’s priority has always been, and continues to be, her daughter’s well-being.”

The couple officially announced their divorce this time last year after splitting in April, writing on Instagram in a joint statement:

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other life the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan & Jenna.”

That goodwill didn’t last long. Good luck to both in their complicated, famous person divorce! [TMZ]