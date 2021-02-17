FKA Twigs Tells Gayle King About the 'Gradual' Progression of Shia LaBeouf's Alleged Abuse

Image : Joe Maher ( Getty Images )

In December, singer FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, actor Shia LaBeouf, claiming he physically abused her over the course of their relationship. Since then LaBeouf has been dropped by his agency, and his allegedly predatory history with women has suggested a concerning pattern. LaBeouf has denied the allegations through his lawyer.

On Wednesday, CBS This Morning aired a preview for a Gayle King interview with FKA Twigs, in which she goes into detail about the “loads of tiny things sewn together to create a nightmare” that was her relationship with LeBeouf.

The full interview, which is scheduled to air on Thursday, promises to be difficult to watch as Twigs appears to open up about the details of her alleged abuse. However, she also takes a moment in the preview to provide guidance on the “subtle” nature of a certain kind of abuse. Referring to demands she said LaBeouf made of her, she noted, “It’s a tactic that a lot of abusers use...this constant availability and everything centered around them.”

So much of the conversation around domestic abuse is centered around the physical act of it. But the lead-up to those moments—things that were said, repetitive behaviors, obsessive attachments—are part of abusive behavior too, and Twigs’s willingness to share those details sheds light on patterns that can sometimes go overlooked in relationships is a service that abused people shouldn’t have to provide.