Alleah Taylor, Ex-Girlfriend of Former Seattle Seahawk Chad Wheeler, Details the Night He Allegedly Almost Murdered Her

Former Seattle Seahawk Chad Wheeler was arrested last Monday after a woman who has now identified herself as Alleah Taylor called police to the home they shared, claiming Wheeler had assaulted her. In an interview on CBS This Morning, a portion of Taylor’s call to the police plays and she can be heard whispering, “Please help me now, I’m gonna die.” Taylor said she made that call hiding in the bathroom while Wheeler was in another room eating his dinner.

According to Taylor, the couple had been together for six months without so much as an argument between them. On January 23 , Taylor received a text from Wheeler telling her that he had cut off his signature long hair. Taylor saw this as a first red flag, noting, “He would never just cut his hair.” The strange behavior continued when the two were in the apartment they shared later that evening, with Taylor reportedly telling police that Wheeler had “snapped into a dark place” and began experiencing to be what she believed was a manic episode. Chad Wheeler was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016 and had shared that with Taylor.

Taylor detailed what happened that night, describing Wheeler’s allegedly calm demeanor in the home and with the police after he had strangled her into unconsciousness. Taylor said she also contacted Wheeler’s father while hiding. in the bathroom to let him know what had happened. In a preview clip for the interview, Taylor told CBS that Wheeler “had no worry” while on the phone with his father. “Chad was like, I’m just eating dinner. Nothing’s going on,” Taylor said, adding that his calm demeanor was terrifying.

Wheeler is set to stand trial in April on charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment, and resisting arrest, to which he has pleaded not guilty. He was released on a $400,000 bond and remains in King County in Washington State, where his ex-girlfriend also lives. There is an order of protection in place and Wheeler must wear a location monitor as a condition of his release— a decision that Taylor stated was not enough to keep her safe. It is Taylor’s belief, she said, that Wheeler should serve jail time for what took place. I f convicted, Wheeler faces an 8 -12 year sentence.