Felicity Huffman's Daughter Accepted to Carnegie Mellon Without Mom's Felonious Meddling

Image : Getty

There is some small justice, as a child, in proving to your parents that you are capable of doing things on your own. Unfortunately for Sophia May, the daughter of Felicity Huffman, that overly familiar family drama had to play out on the global stage when her phony college test scores were splashed across the pages of gossip magazines and federal court depositions . But finally, May is redeemed, after taking the SATs again on her own terms.

Advertisement

With the college admissions scandal now behind the Huffman s—whose matriarch was the only celebrity involved to publicly eat dirt over her deeds, in the form of an 11-day stint in federal prison —Page Six reports that Sophia May has been accepted to Carnegie Mellon. A prestigious school for the performing arts, her non-juiced stamped test scores were actually good enough to justify admission on her own terms. Yikes! That’s a family dinner I would definitely never want to witness. The whole family is comprised of actors; just imagine the yelling!

Notably, Lori Loughlin—who my English professor would call the “ foil” in this narrative—has neither addressed her part in the scandal, n or had her children re-apply for college. Olivia Jade is content with her lukewarm comeback as a low-tier influencer, and Bella Rose? Well, who knows what that kid’s up t o! It does seem like they’ve adopted a dog recently. Big news for the family! I just hope they’re prepared to care for it if their mom has to spend two weeks in jail. [Page Six]

Advertisement

It should be expected that Kristen Cavallari’s divorce from Jay Cutler is the messiest thing in celebrity news right now, especially for someone as desperate to be on reality television . After being stuck in the Bahamas after disobeying every travel restriction and recommendation from both our government and global health officials, the two are back stateside and gearing up for a courtroom brawl.

Burrow's Modular Index Wall Shelves Can Be Assembled 'In Just 15... Read on The Inventory

TMZ reports that Cavallari’s lawyer, Rose Palermo, claims that her client’s divorce is “amicable,” ignoring the now highly public reason Cavallari filed for divorce: “marital misconduct.” In Tennessee, that could mean any number of things: full-blown cheating, fraudulent finances, abandonment and desertion, criminal activity, even poisoning!

What is known? Cavallari wants primary custody of the children. Sources tell ET that Cutler is “upset” over the decision, because they’d planned to keep things calm. “That’s not the case anymore,” says the source, continuing: “Kristin filing for primary physical custody upset Jay. He loves his children more than anything and thinks the couple should be reasonable and split custody.” Her reasoning for the decision? Documents claim she is the “primary residential parent” and is “a fit and proper person to be named Primary Residential Parent.” Seems bad, dude! [ET]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miss Minnie, a beloved star of Little Women: Atlanta, has died after a hit-and-run accident. A statement from her management team reads:

It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka “Ms Minnie” of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.﻿



Advertisement