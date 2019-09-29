Felicity Huffman's Daughter Is Reportedly Going to Take the SATs Again

Image : Getty

Earlier this month, Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in jail after pleading guilty to paying a $15,000 bribe in order to boost her daughter’s SAT scores. Now, her daughter will reportedly take the test again without the score-bolstering assistance of money, or at least she will have no monetary advantage beyond that of the privileged upbringing proven to result in higher test scores.



According to Page Six, Huffman and William H. Macy’s daughter, Sophia Grace is ready to apply to colleges and has been authorized by the Collge Board, an organization that oversees the administration of the exam, to take the SATs again:

“The College Board — which administers the exam — has determined that there’s no evidence Sophia knew her mother had an SAT exam proctor correct her wrong answers as part of the nationwide college admissions scandal, the outlet reported.”

Even if she had known, that would only mean a six-month suspension from re-taking the exam. The weirdest part of this story, for me, is the fact that the College Board already had a policy in place for how long kids have to sit out the test if it’s proven that they knew their parents were involved in a bribery ring.