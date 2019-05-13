Image: Getty

Could it be? Are we finally nearing the end of the college admissions scandal? Will tabloids finally find something else to occupy their time? A new source for total obsession like, say, the royal baby, maybe?



According to Page Six, my favorite website, actor Felicity Huffman is expected to plead guilty to paying a proctor a $15,000 bribe to correct answers on her daughters’ SAT exam as part of the ongoing college admissions scandal today, in court, in Boston. According to the gossip site, “Prosecutors have said they will seek between four and 10 months in prison,” but “Because Huffman agreed to plead guilty, prosecutors have promised to recommend a sentence at the low end of that range, but the judge also could decide to spare her a stint behind bars.”

On April 8, Huffman released a statement explaining her plans for a plea. She said:

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what the sentence is like? Can someone call Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli? Are they starting to realize that shit is real yet?

Please take the following information with a healthy grain of salt, as I know you, dear reader, always do: according to TMZ, Britney Spears is now onboard with the #FreeBritney social media movement?

From the tabloid:

Britney Spears has joined the social media movement to free her from her conservatorship, and she told the judge as much Friday when she was in court. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Britney has done an about-face, now telling the judge her father, Jamie Spears, committed her to a mental health facility a month ago against her will and also forced her to take drugs. We’re also told Lynne Spears’ lawyer echoed the allegation.

This differs greatly from what has been previously reported: on April 23, Spears posted an Instagram video saying all was well and that the “rumors” surrounding #FreeBritney “have just gotten out of control.” Last week, she filed a restraining order against her manager Sam Lufti, a major player in the #FreeBritney conspiracy. So, um, what’s actually going on here?

This seems unnecessary. Justin Timberlake was gifted an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music along Missy Elliot who, you know, actually deserves one? At the ceremony, he said:



“Oh, y’all messed up giving me this award. I thought I had a big head before. This is surreal... Can’t tell me nothing now! I’m a doctor! When I was young I felt like a weirdo... I felt like I didn’t belong. I look around this room and I feel like I found all the rest of the weirdos. You’re all right here! You know what I mean? It only took me 38 years.”

Oh. Uh, is it okay to hate him?

