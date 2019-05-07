Image: via Getty

Britney Spears has left the mental health facility she checked into last month to help her cope with her father’s ongoing health problems. That’s the good news—the bad news is, she’s apparently being harassed by her ex-manager, and on Tuesday she reportedly fired a restraining order against him. Leave Britney alone!

According to TMZ, Spears claims Sam Lutfi, who managed her in the early 2000s, is the man behind the #FreeBritney theory, i.e., that Spears was being held in the aforementioned mental health facility against her will. That theory was the subject of a number of podcast discussions and sparked some social media intrigue among celebrities and fans alike. In fact, it got so much attention, Spears herself felt compelled to post an Instagram video from the facility assuring fans all was well and that the rumor was unfounded.

In the video’s caption, Spears said Lutfi had been “pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address.” And in court documents filed on Tuesday, Spears accused Lutfi of making “disparaging and threatening comments” on social media and sending her mother texts offering her $1,000 to “disrupt and take over” the conservatorship Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, has over her.

Spears’s lawyers want Lutfi to stay 200 yards away from her and her family members in order to “prevent future harm and further psychological trauma,” in addition to banning him from contacting her in any way. Poor Britney! She’s been through a lot in the last few months—here’s hoping she finally gets the peace of mind she needs.

Once, as an intern at a news website, I had to pick up my boss’s pants from Nordstrom Rack. It was sort of a weird task, but frankly I was thrilled to get out of the office, where no one talked to me or paid me and I counted down the hours until I could go to the clothing store I worked at so I could feed myself. So that was fine—what would have been less fine, however, is if my boss had asked me to park a movie star’s Porsche, because I definitely would have either crashed or stolen it, and I imagine both would have been frowned upon.

Reese Witherspoon, however, is not me, and as an intern working on the 1995 film Devil in a Blue Dress, she reportedly managed to park Denzel Washington’s car without incident. She told Phoebe Robinson, on her podcast Sooo Many White Guys:

He had this Porsche and I had to park his Porsche. So I was at the front desk and he was like — he was like ‘Hey’ and he had to go into a casting session and he handed me the keys... ...I was like, ‘Holy shit, I can’t drive that car.’ First of all, I’m going to wreck it. I’m the worst driver in the world. Second of all, you get in it and I’d never driven a Porsche but really like — it’s a stick.

The car survived, and so did Witherspoon’s career. But for those of you with interns, a) PAY THEM, and b) please limit their tasks to reasonable ones, like getting everyone’s lunch order and teaching the employees about TikTok. Tell the interns to teach me about TikTok, too.

