Excuse Me, But Why Is Ashley Benson Kissing G-Eazy?

Noted sex bench owners Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne recently ended their two-year relationship, which I’m sure has been difficult. But there’s nothing like a deliciously greasy rebound! And Ashley Benson, the best of the Pretty Little Liars, has picked G-Eazy as tribute. Sure!

Just a few days after Benson and Delvingne’s relationship ended, Benson was spotted kissing G-Eazy in a car parked outside some restaurant in Los Angeles called the Apple Pan. The two also appeared on an abysmal cover of Radiohead’s “Creep,” which I listened to for about 13 seconds before closing my computer and screaming into a paper bag. Presumably the two fell in love while recording this cover, and now, here they are, bathing in the warm light of a rebound. Happy for them, I guess, but fans (?) of Benson and Delevingne’s relationship felt differently and have been running their mouths on social media—so much so that Delevingne had to hop on the ‘gram and defend her former love.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” Delvingne wrote in an Instagram Story Thrusday night. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

How lovely of her to cape for her ex! I wish no ill will towards anyone involved, but I do wonder what it is about Gerald Earl Gillum. Dick game good? Tall man? Who knows! Glad someone’s having fun. [E! News]

I’m having a difficult time processing this photograph of Britney Spears enjoying herself in a big-ass pool. Seems nice!



