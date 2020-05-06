Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Have Split

Image : Getty

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have broken up. Their relationship died in early April due to natural causes, sources told People.



“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now,” one said. “Their relationship just ran its course.” A succinct and deeply unsatisfying. explanation.

The two were first seen together kissing at the airport in London in 2018. In May 2019, they enjoyed their second major milestone as a couple: The ceremonial purchasing of the Sex Bench. Then they didn’t get married, and now they’re done.

As yet unknown is who gets custody of the sex bench. Who even wants a sex bench purchased in happier times wth a partner? Better to just burn it. [People]

Elon Musk and Grimes cannot name their child X Æ A-12 because the state of California will not allow numbers or symbols to be used in a name.

According to TMZ, the law states that names are limited to the 26 letters of the English alphabet, an edict that even Mr. Tesla himself must abide.

Luckily, I’m confident that the two will manage to come up with something even weirder, despite the constraints forced upon them. Good luck to this child. [TMZ]