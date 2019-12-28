Eniko Parrish Found Out Kevin Hart Cheated via DM

Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart Image : Getty

Kevin Hart, who was famously not cancelled in Jezebel’s 2019 Cancel Tournament this year with the honor instead going to Offensive Comedians (which, I guess maybe six of one, half a dozen of the other here), also appears to have avoided cancellation at the hands of someone other than Jezebel’s illustrious readers — his wife Eniko Parrish.



In episode 3 of his new Netflix series Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, Parrish reveals she discovered that Hart had cheated on her via DM. “They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman.” she said in the episode, “I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it.”

Advertisement

To discover that you’ve been cheated on, via DM, while pregnant, over breakfast? Parrish must have an extremely strong meditation routine, because although she does note that she called and yelled at him, she did not endanger her own life and the life of her unborn child by hopping on a plane to fly across the country to find him on tour and put him in a chokehold, which is absolutely what I would have done.

In the episode, she goes on to talk about her decision to forgive Hart, in large part as a consideration to their now 2-year-old son, while Hart comments that it was the “lowest moment” of his life.

While of course forgiveness and dedication to love and growth are meant to be the takeaways from this episode, I’m particularly inspired by Parrish’s decision to keep the name of her informer anonymous. “I don’t know who it was,” she said early in the episode. Of course she might not have known them but she does certainly know who it is, and the choice to not name them is the kind of solidarity we need more of today. And, as any good gossip knows, you keep your friends close and your anonymous sources closer. [People]

In her twenty-eighth year of life Tiffany Haddish learned something very special about herself, she learned that she was Jewish. Now, at forty, she’s still trying to learn the ropes when it comes to the particulars of celebrating Hanukkah.

Advertisement

Haddish has previously said that the teachings of the Torah resonated with her long before she knew she was actually Jewish, and upon meeting her father and learning she was Jewish at 27, she began to learn Hebrew and study the Torah.

As it turns out, the Torah isn’t the only place Haddish has to turn when attempting to learn her people. In a shocking turn of events, Instagram commenters have turned out to be incredibly helpful.

Advertisement

“Beautiful!!!” one commenter wrote on a picture of a lit menorah Haddish posted on the fifth night of Hanukkah “🔥💞😍 It’s the 5th night, go add one more candle to each menorah! 😘.” Haddish had only lit four candles, plus the shammash, or center candle, which commenters informed her is used only to light the other candles, not to signify one of the holy nights.

“That’s what happens when you teaching yourself or hanging with other that are like just as long as we lit we good. #happyhanukkah #stilllearning.” Haddish said in a caption when she reposted a picture of her menorah with the correct candles lit.

Advertisement

It’s a sweet reminder that sometimes you can be helpful on the internet, as opposed to being a total asshole. Moreover however, I’d like to thank Haddish for my new holiday mantra; As long as we lit we good. [Page Six]