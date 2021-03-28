Ellie "Mrs. Secret" Goulding Drops Nutso Bombshell

Hello! has put up a story about Julianne Hough’s latest beach photos... Us Weekly’s pumping a few drops out of its evergreen Jennifer Aniston well... Must be a slow day for celebrity nëws and gossíp!
Thank god there’s at least one bombshell the tabloids have dropped on us. According to People, Ellie Goulding is pregnant! But that’s not the bombshell I’m talking about. Just read this:
And more recently, the Grammy nominee, 34, revealed in an interview with The Telegraph why she waited until she was “30 weeks pregnant” to announce her news after finding out herself in August. “Just a few more weeks to go. And then I will be a mum... It still feels strange to say those words out loud,” the mom-to-be told the outlet.
“I needed time to get my head around it. Last year I released an album and I’d finished writing a book,” explained Goulding, who dropped her fourth studio album Brightest Blue in July 2020 and will be releasing her fitness guide Calmer, Fitter, Stronger in September.
A fitness guide! A fitness guide? Is that her thing?? How long has that been her thing???? To paraphrase Mariah Carey, I thought she sang or whatever.
- Chet Hanks laid out his “rules and regs” for white boy summer: no plaid shirts, no sperry top-siders, no calling girls “smokeshows,” and toss everything salmon-colored out of your wardrobe (“Burn it. Burn that shit. Don’t ever wear that again.”) [Twitter]
- Is Miley Cyrus dating Yungblud? Follow-up question: Who? [Page Six]
- Cassie had a baby! [Page Six]
- And so did Lady Gaga’s mother (35 years ago). [People]
- Kandy Muse is gonna use her prize money from her win on Friday’s episode of Drag Race to send her moms on the honeymoon they couldn’t afford back in the day!! [Twitter]
- Doctors agree: I’m addicted to watching this video of Ryan Walker-Hartshorn and Sohla El-Waylly making olive oil blondies.
DISCUSSION
A lot of celebs have fitness guides, it’s new perfume.