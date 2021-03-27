BREAKING: Millions of Bald Men Have Died Apparently

Photo : Paul Faith/AFP ( Getty Images )

Scientists are still s crambling for answers after compelling evidence emerged that tens, perhaps even hundreds of millions of bald men simultaneously died on Friday.



Their search began after reputable British news source The Sun reported that Prince William had been named the “world’s sexiest bald man.” Not Ed Harris. N ot Tyrese Gibson. N ot even the guy who played that guy on the first season of House of Cards. Prince William .

Prince.

William.

There is simply no other explanation other than everyone died. P lease check in with your bald loved ones, especially those of medium to extreme hotness, as soon as humanly po ssible.