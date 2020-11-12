A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

E. Jean Carroll's Defamation Lawsuit Against Donald Trump Will Move Forward, Thank God

notmariasherman
Maria Sherman
Filed to:e. jean carroll
e. jean carrolldonald trumpdefamationlawsuitssexual abuserape
Save
Illustration for article titled E. Jean Carrolls Defamation Lawsuit Against Donald Trump Will Move Forward, Thank God
Image: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Glamour (Getty Images)

Last month, a federal judge ruled that President Donald Trump can be sued in his capacity as a private citizen, allowing E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against Trump to move forward—and ruled that the Department of Justice could not step in as the President’s defense. On Thursday, a federal judge in New York scheduled a telephone conference in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump, for December 11 at 9:30 a.m. EST, proving that the case will continue to on, ABC reports.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, provided a statement: “We look forward to finally moving ahead with discovery in the case, which has been on hold since Trump filed his motion for a stay last February, and look forward to the initial conference in E Jean Carroll’s case on Dec. 11, if the parties cannot agree on a schedule.”

Last summer, Carroll accused the soon-to-be-former President of the United States of raping her in the 1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in an excerpt from her book, What Do We Need Men For?, first published in New York Magazine. She is one of 26 women who have accused Trump of sexual assault. Trump claimed he has never met Carroll. In February of this year, Carroll said she was fired from her position as a columnist at Elle after she accused the president of rape.

Advertisement

Jezebel will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Maria Sherman

Senior Writer, Jezebel. My debut book, LARGER THAN LIFE: A History of Boy Bands, is out now.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Here's A Nice Reminder That Laura Ingraham's Brother Hates Her Too

I Need the Bake Off Contestants to Back Away From the Mango

All the Conservative Fits and Sequined Gowns at the 'No-Drama Zone' 2020 CMA Awards

Cazzie David's Book of Essays Will Include Details on Her Breakup With Pete Davidson

DISCUSSION