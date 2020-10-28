Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

The DOJ Can't Defend Trump Against E. Jean Carroll's Defamation Suit (For Now)

justiceaudre
Justice Namaste
Filed to:e. jean carroll
e. jean carrollDonald TrumpSexual AssaultRape
1
Save
Illustration for article titled The DOJ Cant Defend Trump Against E. Jean Carrolls Defamation Suit (For Now)
Photo: Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer (Getty Images)

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that President Donald Trump can be sued in his capacity as a private citizen, allowing E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against Trump to move forward. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of Federal District Court in Manhattan ruled that the Department of Justice could not step in as the President’s defense, which they had attempted to do in September by claiming that Trump was acting “within the scope” of his role as President when he claimed that Carroll lied about the alleged assault.

E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle columnist, accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in a New York Magazine essay. Less than six months after going public with her allegations, Carroll decided to sue Trump—not over the alleged assault itself, but over how his dismissal of her accusations and labeling her as a liar affected her reputation. (Trump actually claimed that the two of them had never met.) Just a couple of months after filing the lawsuit, Carroll was fired from Elle after over 25 years at the magazine.

For now, E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump will be moving forward without the DOJ at Trump’s command. 

Justice Namaste

Freelance writer who loves sandwiches, astrology, & fighting on the internet.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Jennifer Lawrence Stopped Being a Republican Because of Trump

The Supreme Court Is Already Considering Hearing A Case That Could Bring Down Roe V. Wade

How America Invented the White Woman Who Just Loves Fall

Is There More to Sarah Cooper Than Lip-Syncing Trump?

DISCUSSION

nameiwillregret
IRegertNothing

Good. Fuck him. The DOJ had no business getting involved in his criminal behavior in the first place.

They’re coming for you, Cheeto. Your crimes and your debts aren’t going away. Once you can’t hide behind the Resolute Desk anymore, nothing short of a plane to Moscow will save your sorry ass. Not that Putin has any particular reason to shelter you now that you are useless to him. 