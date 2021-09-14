Britney Spears fans were worried on Tuesday after noticing that the singer had seemingly erased her Instagram account mere days after announcing her engagement to her boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari. But the anxiety is understandable — although it’s beginning to look like the court-ordered conservatorship that Spears had been under for the past 13 years might actually be ending, her very dedicated supporters are still wary of any changes that might suggest Spears’ ability to share her story or communicate about her needs is being limited .

However, a source told Page Six that it was Spears’ own decision to temporarily delete her account. “She’s happy and in a great place,” they told Page Six. The source added that Spears is taking some time away from all social media “in light of the successful path that she’s been on and continues to be on [following] the news of [her engagement].” Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ lawyer, confirmed that it was his client’s choice to take a social media break, and Britney herself sent out a tweet this evening to reassure her fans that she’d be back soon—hopefully with more dancing videos!

[Page Six]