Like most things, the “limited-time only” Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich reached its demise in a private plane at the hands of an eccentric millionaire en route to Burning Man. Capitalism! Here’s the story: Diplo, self-described meme lord and man with a Twitter account, posted a photo Sunday of himself boarding a Popeyes private plane. The location of the airstrip was unknown, but he was en route to Burning Man (where he’d spend the next few days riding a motorcycle in the desert and posing with shirtless people.)



While rich men who don’t wear shoes on private planes are the least surprising thing in celebrity news, his hoarding of the chicken sandwiches does speak to the artificially generated demand and scarcity principles that have allowed the wealthy to hoard resources and deprive the working class of livable conditions. Anyways, have a good time with Elon Musk and his billionaire friends out in the desert, Diplo! [ONTD]



I come bearing good news (for once): Cara Delevingne is massively in love. Speaking with Elle UK, the model and actress admitted:

“I’m just better when I’m in love. That doesn’t have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else.”

That someone, unless you’ve been living somewhere that doesn’t get sex bench news, is Ashley Benson. The two were rumored to be dating for some time before they were spotted wearing engagement rings during a Saint Tropez vacation in July. They also released a romantic Instagram post in June featuring the two kissing. Delevingne would admit they were dating just days later at an awards show for the Trevor Project.

It’s nice to see that even amidst the growing wave of evil engulfing this country, something good finally came of Pretty Little Liars! [ET]



Here’s an Instagram post from Justin Bieber:

