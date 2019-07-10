Image: Getty

If you’re not pondering whether or not Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are elaborate pranksters or legitimately engaged—what exactly do you spend your time doing? As People reports, the international gossip network caught the pair with bands on their fingers in Saint Tropez this Monday. This sent Twitter fans into a frenzy, with many sharing clips of the couple’s recent “coming out video,” where an impassioned Delevingne grabs her (then rumored) girlfriend for a kiss.

The news comes amidst a year of romantic press for the two. In May, they were spotted with a recently purchased, $384 “Dicktator Extreme Sex Machine” sex bench. While Just Jared later countered the rumors that the pair were into sex benches with “exclusive sources” claiming that it was a humorous purchase for a friend. We can still dream! And besides, it ultimately showed us just how far you can stretch your Pretty Little Liars fortune! Unfortunately, representatives for the famouses declined the outlet’s requests for comment. [People]



San Jose company Caliva announced Tuesday that it’d be making Jay-Z a “strategist” for the California based weed dispensary. The rapper’s long-term partnership deal puts him in charge of marketing, outreach, and the brand’s overall creative direction. As Page Six further reports:

The “Big Pimpin’” rapper will also further his social justice efforts by increasing job training for former prisoners as well as fostering quality and fairness in the development of the legal marijuana industry, the company said. [...] He joins Snoop Dogg, who has his own ween brand called Leafs by Snoop, as the latest rapper to join the rapidly growing cannabis industry.

In a statement of his own, Jay-Z said “We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.” If anything, I’m thankful for the opportunity to pin a new source of information in my long-standing passion project—discovering if Beyoncé smokes weed. Every day the answer inches closer to “yes!” [Page Six]



I suggest we follow Michelle Williams’ lead and pose instead of answering tough questions!



