Last fall , singer Demi Lovato went into the desert to meditate with an alien truther— as celebrities and other people with too much money and fame seem wont to do— and emerged having had a close encounter. During Lovato’s time in Joshua with the UFO documentarian Dr. Steven Greer, they say they witnessed a “blue orb named Kindness,” and upon their return, implored their Instagram followers to “meditate and make contact” in order to “force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet.” Personally, I think we’d have more luck tackling climate change with the Green New Deal, but at this point let’s not rule out any ideas!

Now Lovato is taking their UFO investigation one step further.... with a four-part original docu series on Peacock, of course ! In the trailer for their show, Unidentified with Demi Lovato, Lovato introduces themselves as a “singer, actress, and UFO experiencer” (one of these things is not like the others) who is going on a journey with their sister, Dallas Lovato, and best friend, Matthew Scott Montgomery, to investigate “the unexplained and the unidentified. ”

For those who may not be familiar with what a thorough alien investigation entails , Lovato will reportedly consult with UFO experts, investigate eyewitness encounters , conduct tests of some kind (??), and examine government documents in their search for The Truth. “What if extraterrestrials aren’t traveling light years to visit us?” Lovato ponders at the end of the Unidentified trailer. “What if they’re already here waiting for us to reach out?” Here?? On this dying planet ? ? I doubt it.

I have to imagine Lovato doesn’t actually prove the existence of extraterrestrial beings in a four part series that can only be watched on NBC’s streaming service, but I’m rooting for them all the same! If any celebrity is going to be the one to discover an alien life form, I’d choose them over Elon Musk any day.

[NY Post]