Image : Jeff Spicer ( Getty Images )

Like everyone, the recently deceased Prince Philip was most interested in life’s greater questions, like whether or not alien lizard people flew around in spaceships . New reports out of Londontown prove just how deep this fascination went. According to The Sun and Metro, he apparently had “a library of books on UFOs.”



Advertisement

Seems like a fun hobby!

As The Sun reports, his interest began when uncle Lord Mountbatten “wrote an official report about an alien in a silver spaceship landing on his estate.” As described elsewhere in Metro, here’s what that report entailed:



The report, which was kept secret until after Lord Mountbatten’s death in 1979, told how bricklayer Fred Briggs spotted the craft hovering above the ground. A figure dressed in overalls and a helmet was then said to have emerged from the bottom of the vehicle, before Briggs was knocked off his bike and pinned to the ground by ‘an unseen force’.

Besides his uncle’s harrowing tale , Prince Philip was a subscriber to Flying Saucer Review, and had assistants like Sir Peter, author of Sounds From Another Room, bring “witnesses” of UFO encounters to the palace for “private discussions.” He also read books like The Halt Perspective, about a supposed encounter in Rendlesham Forest, and even loved Haunted Skies: The Encyclopedia of British UFOs.

Now I’m wondering... is this man dead, or is he just chilling with the aliens? The truth is out there but so are the lies!

Here’s what Kacey Musgraves is up to , according to a source who spoke with ET:

The 32-year-old country singer is dating Dr. Gerald Onuoha. “They met in Nashville and Kacey is into him,” the source says. “She likes that he is a doctor and not very involved in the entertainment industry, but that he also gets it.”

Advertisement

Screenshot : Instagram

Honestly, it must be nice to not date a fan or another music industry weirdo. I could never be married to a man if he was either a writer or professional public nuisance because that’s my gig! And I don’t like to share.

Advertisement

Tan France is pregnant.



Advertisement