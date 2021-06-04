Cuba Gooding Jr. Loses Groping Lawsuit After Refusing to Respond in Court

Image : Don Emmert ( Getty Images )

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. remains neck-deep in sexual misconduct allegations dating back to 2019 when a total of 10 women accused him of various unwanted advances including “non-consensual kissing, aggressive touching, and unwanted licking.” Which would possibly explain why Gooding failed to respond to a lawsuit from another woman who accused him of groping her also in 2019, according to Page Six. Because he did not respond to the suit, the judge granted the woman, Natasha Ashworth, a default judgment against Gooding.

According to Page Six, Gooding, who was accused of groping Ashworth while she was serving him at a restaurant, didn’t even bother to hire a lawyer for this civil lawsuit, which will not result in any jail time for Gooding. Ashworth’s case against Gooding will now go to trial on charges of assault and battery. However, the judge in the case did deny Ashworth a default judgment on her claims of infliction of emotional distress.

As Gooding awaits this trial to find out how much in damages he will owe to Ashworth, his criminal attorney is focused on the “criminal trial for six misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and sex abuse.” Gooding is also still staring down the barrel of a lawsuit from a woman who alleges that the actor raped her twice in a hotel room in New York in 2013. Gooding denies all of the accusations against him and his lawyers claim that the accusations are “baseless” and that this latest judgment in Ashworth’s favor is “worthless.”