Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 7 More Women

A ctor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of sexual misconduct by seven more women, Page Six reports. These accusations include “non-consensual kissing,” “aggressive touching,” and “unwanted licking... and biting,” dating back to 2001. With the addition of these seven women, Gooding Jr. faces 22 allegations of harassment and groping.

T he new allegations were presented by Manhattan prosecutors in court Monday. In these new claims, one woman said she was been invited by Cuba Gooding Jr. to an event when they were both attending the 2009 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. She wanted to leave after he allegedly accused her of being “a picky bitch” for not finishing her drink. He “seemed agitated,” according to court documents, so he walked her out and “began to kiss [her] without consent,” placing “his hand on her buttocks” and then “forcefully into the crotch area of her tights, placing his fingers on her anus. He used such force that it caused the crotch of her tights to rip.”

She claims the attack stopped when she bit him hard on the cheek. In another allegation, dating back to 2011 in Atlanta, Gooding allegedly told a woman, “I know you want to be an actress; I can ruin you.” He also apparently told two women, “You guys are peeing on me tonight,” at Cafe Havana in Malibu in 2016 and two years later, at the same bar, told another: “You’re going to sit on my face, pee in my mouth and pee all over me.”

Those final accusations sound similar to one of the dozens of allegations previously brought forth against Gooding. In October of this year, he allegedly told a women to, “Sit on my face, pee in my mouth” at a bar in Los Angeles back in 2011.

Gooding has continued to maintain his innocence, and on October 15 of this year, pleaded not guilty to two counts of forcible touching and two counts of third-degree sex abuse, all misdemeanors.

A judge has yet to determine if the seven new accusations can be used against Gooding in court, where he will return on January 22.