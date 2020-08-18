Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Raping Woman in Manhattan Hotel Room

Image : Johannes Eisele ( Getty Images )

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman in a Soho hotel room in 2013, an allegation that adds to a pretty hefty pile.

Page Six reports that a new lawsuit alleges the woman met Gooding Jr. at a Greenwich Village lounge in August 2013, and that he invited her to his room at the Mercer Hotel so he could change outfits before going to another club. Page Six reports that once in the room, Gooding Jr. allegedly took his clothes off, blocked the woman from exiting, then forcibly groped and raped her twice.

The Daily Beast has some disturbing details:

Upstairs, Jane Doe alleges Gooding “put on music (Mumford & Sons, to be specific)” and began to undress despite her insistence they go back downstairs to the bar and reunite with her friend. Instead, Gooding Jr. allegedly touched Jane Doe’s breast and began to grope her while she told him “no” several times. Gooding Jr. then allegedly raped her twice, at least one time without a condom. After the assault, Jane Doe said she had to meet her friend “and hurriedly left the hotel,” the suit says, noting that Jane Doe is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Gooding Jr.’s attorney, Mark Heller, denied the allegations. “It’s an event that took place seven years ago,” he told Reuters. “No complaint was ever lodged. We believe the allegations and the complaint will be dismissed.”

Gooding Jr. faces 22 additional allegations of harassment, groping, and sex abuse; he is also currently facing a criminal trial for six misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and sex abuse . He has denied all accusations and charges.