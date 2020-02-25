Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Hired a 'Prison Consultant' to Help Make Life in Prison Easier

Image : via Getty

The thing about being rich is that even if your money can’t keep you out of prison (though generally it will), it can make incarceration a whole lot more pleasant. Take, for instance, Harvey Weinstein, who seems to be preparing for a potential 25- year prison sentence for rape by hiring a “prison consultant. ”

Page Six reports that Weinstein’s team is working with a “life-behind-bars expert” essentially to help him game the prison system. The “expert” is, for instance, telling Team Weinstein how to get him “proper medical care,” which is so nice for Weinstein, considering prison health care is notoriously spotty.

Weinstein isn’t the only recent celebrity convict to retain the services of a prison consultant. BBC reports that everyone from Bernie Madoff to Teresa Giudice to Abby Lee Miller relied on consultants . Town & Country ran an entire primer on the White Collar Prison Consultant industry ahead of Felicity Huffman’s brief incarceration for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Whole companies exist just to help rich people navigate a prison system that already disproportionally saddles the poor with longer sentences on lesser charges.

Both the BBC and Town & Country focus primarily on consultants who work with people convicted of white collar crimes. W einstein, meanwhile, is now a convicted rapist, faces additional sex crime charges in Los Angeles, and has already allegedly spent decades using his massive wealth and influence to cloak countless incidents of sexual abuse. He will do everything he can to hide from what he has done. He doesn’t deserve for any of this to be easy.