Felicity Huffman Reportedly Would Not Take Aunt Becky's Calls

Accused college briber Lori Loughlin reportedly reached out to fellow famous crime mom Felicity Huffman just before she reported to jail, presumably to set up a girls’ lunch at the country club for about 14 days from now to hear how it was on the inside. Huffman, understandably, did not feel like talking.



A source tells People that “[Loughlin] wanted to encourage [Huffman], and see how she was doing. She feels like their fates are tied together now, even though they weren’t really friends before.”

Huffman reported to prison on October 15, where she will serve a two-week sentence for paying money in order to boost her daughter’s SAT scores. However, a prosecutor for the case recently told WCVB that they will most likely ask for a higher sentence in Lori Loughlin’s case since she has not pled guilty, as Huffman did. According to the source, Aunt Becky supposedly wants a first-hand account of exactly what life is like in the slammer before she decides one way or the other:

“‘She wants to debrief Felicity after jail to find out what it was like and what her advice would be,’ says the source. ‘She feels like Felicity’s time in jail will be an indicator on her own time, and she’s extremely curious to know how it goes.’”

However, a rep for Loughlin told People that “the actresses did not connect before Huffman reported to jail.” Well, the 28th is right around the corner, but there is still plenty of time reserve a poolside table at the club and grab Huffman a cute crime visor as a freedom gift. Hope these two can find a few minutes to catch up.