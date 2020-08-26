Confirmed: Brad Pitt Is Boning Again

Image : BACKGRID

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been getting divorced for many years now, but despite occasional rumors spurred by women Pitt has stood next to, it doesn’t appear he’s really dated anyone. Until now.



Pitt was spotted on Wednesday boarding a private jet in Paris with Nicole Poturalski, a 27-year-old German model. Unlike the times he’s been seen hanging out with Alia Shawkat and a spiritual healer, no one tries to board a plane with a German model half their age and claim it’s strictly platonic.

It doesn’t appear either party is trying to deny it, either. Multiple outlets are have “confirmed” that the two are dating, even as Pitt and Jolie’s divorce battle stretches on through the ages.

So who is Poturalski? As we’ve established, she’s a model who has appeared in Harper’s Bazaar and Grazia’s German editions, and also on the cover of Elle Germany’s September 2020 issue. She goes by Nico Mary. She has a son. And, like Pitt and his former wife, she cares about Causes. According to Us,

Earlier in 2020, she shared her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and spoken out against child abuse via her Instagram Stories. “Change is needed,” she wrote. “Be kind to anyone and try your best. I will do the same. #BLM #CLM.”

Congrats to Pitt as he embarks on this bold new chapter of his dating life. We’ll be analyzing each and every move you make together! [Us]

It seems that s ocial distancing has done nothing to soften The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ visceral dislike of each other, thank god! Here’s the trailer for the season 10 reunion, which contains all the sneering and drama of their in-person meltdowns!

The synopsis is that everyone piles on Denise Richards, Kyle Richards accuses Garcelle Beauvais of not paying $5,000 she promised to donate to her charity, and eye makeup looks great all around! Five stars!

