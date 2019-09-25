Image: Getty

Brad Pitt is dating a spiritual healer. Brad Pitt is not dating a spiritual healer. One of these is the truth, but one is not. Let’s hear both sides.



First up: A source told Us Weekly that Pitt has been seeing Sat Hari Khalsa, a “jewelry designer and holistic healer.” A source can’t be wrong, right?

According to the source, Khalsa, 50, “is earthy,” and much more low-maintenance than the women he’s been with in the past. “She’s very strong,” adds the insider, “and has a beautiful mind. That’s what he’s attracted to.”

Advertisement

Sparks allegedly began flying between the two last year, when they were seen “laughing and talking intimately” at a benefit thrown by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Us acknowledges that the relationship isn’t too serious...yet.

“Brad’s not in that mind-set,” notes the source, but still, “Sat is very special to him and someone he enjoys spending time with.”

Very compelling. Now, the dissent, courtesy of E!:

Rather, Pitt, 55, and Khalsa, 50, are simply friends. A point they proved while celebrating his new film Ad Astra last week. At the flick’s after party, “she was with another girlfriend and was talking to Brad,” a second inside shared with E!. “But, at no point during the party did there appear to be an obvious PDA or any indication that they were romantic.” “Brad didn’t really talk to her much, he was talking to different groups of people,” continued the source. “It was just friendly and not romantic.”

Advertisement

HMM. Looks like there’s only one way we’ll know for sure: Stick them in an aquarium together and see what happens. [Us Weekly/E! News

Happy 90th freaking birthday to Barbara Walters, oh my god.

Advertisement