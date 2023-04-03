CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones

CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones

The evening celebrated the best music videos in country music, and the celebs shined like stars on a clear prairie evening.

By
Kady Ruth Ashcraft
Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

There are awards ceremonies for country music; there are awards ceremonies for music videos; and then there are awards ceremonies for country music videos. Sunday night’s CMT Awards, hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, celebrated the best in the yeehaw audio-visual performances. Hats were as high as that sweet lonesome sound, and, in true Western fashion, the nominees were cloaked in rhinestones.

These auxiliary awards shows always have the funniest mix of fashion: Some folks are decked out as grand as the Ole Opry, while others look like they’ve rummaged their Texas uncle’s closet for a bolo tie. I love going through these red carpet arrival photos because I occasionally get introduced to up-and-coming artists like The BoykinZ. But, in general, I get a sense that the current state of pop-country music artist monikers seems to all be AI-generated variations of the name “Kelsey.”

Enjoy the looks we’ve lassoed into this here slideshow!

Shania Twain in Prabal Gurung

Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Let’s go girls! This butterfly Prabal Gurung gown reminds me of those 90's Dollz Mania outfits, and I mean that as the highest of compliments. Anyway, glad to both see and recognize Shania on the (actually sea-foam green?) carpet.

Megan Thee Stallion in custom Defience

Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Image: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Everything’s bigger in Texas, Megan’s home turf, including belt buckles and earrings. This sleek blue gown has a retro and elegant feel. I’m into it!

Kelsea Ballerini

Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

The host of the evening, Kelsea Ballerini, lost me with this understated and frankly boring dress. If you’re going to go the route of undergarments as the full look, make sure your bra doesn’t look like it’s a Maidenform I could shoplift from Macy’s.

Kane Brown

Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

The other co-host of the evening, Kane Brown, looks lovely in this two-tone double-breasted suit. The buttons do feel a little bit elderly church woman to me, but maybe he was going for that!

Jenna Paulette

Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

I loooove this two-piece matching set. It’s perfectly tailored—the lines make me want to line dance. It’s very “Cowgirl on Rodeo Drive.”

Lainey Wilson

Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Photo: Renee Dominguez (Getty Images)

OK, someone has been watching Daisy Jones & The Six. I suppose this outfit isn’t quite as permanently damaging as cutting your own bangs, but I’m still reading it as a cry for help.

The Bros Fresh

Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Photo: Renee Dominguez (Getty Images)

This here is exactly what I expect to see on the carpet at the CMTs: Crisp and decorative piping on Western shirts and hats high enough to rival some of Dolly’s best wigs.

Gwen Stefani

Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Ooo, the fabled day-to-night outfit of which so many women’s magazines speak! This is the perfect look if you need to impress the board at a 4 p.m. meeting before heading straight to the cabaret disco rave for happy hour.

Cody Belew

Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Hello belly! I’m enchanted by this embroidered and bejeweled velvet dickey and satin collared cropped tuxedo jacket. It looks like a song I’d play on repeat.

Carrie Underwood in Dolce & Gabanna

Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood is kicking those rumors that she skips leg day out the door. If the afterparty spot didn’t have a disco ball, I bet this Dolce & Gabanna two-piece set came in real handy.

Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, Manila Luzon, Olivia Lux

Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Photo: Renee Dominguez (Getty Images)

A much-deserved shout-out to this glamorous drag foursome who performed alongside host Kelsea Ballerini at the awards show. I would have loved to see a little more yeehaw incorporated into these looks, but who am I to tell a drag queen what to wear?!

Darius Rucker

Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Photo: Getty Images

My truth is that Darius Rucker has been, currently is, and forever will be my celebrity crush. What I love about his very underwhelming suit is that it’s matched with snakeskin boots and hippie glasses to let you know he still has that funk in him. I love you, Darius.

Alanis Morissette

Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

This outfit would be great if the CMTs stood for Craft Movie Throwback. This is to say I think this outfit looks witchy. Unfortunately, not a slay!

Wynonna Judd

Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Photo: Hubert Vestil (Getty Images)

Glad to see Wynonna out and about again. (And, during the ceremony, she paid a beautiful tribute to her late mother.) In almost every photo of this emerald velvet suit, she poses her hands like this which is very menacing. Though, perhaps I would do the same if my sleeves had those bejeweled cuffs.

The BoykinZ

Image for article titled CMT Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Big Hats and a Billion Rhinestones
Photo: Renee Dominguez (Getty Images)

Admittedly, I previously knew nothing of these four sisters who are currently breaking into the country music scene, but their seamless integration of lace, leather, tulle, and jewels intrigued me. Do yourself a favor and Google these gals—they’re the future of country music.

