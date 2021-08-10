From the United Nations’ report about how we are basically standing at the precipice of full-scale climate apocalypse to the news that serial sexual harasser Andrew Cuomo is going to resign as governor of New York, there sure has been a lot of deeply troubling news over the past few days—the kind of news that makes you want to stand up, band together, and fight to dismantle every fucked-up system under which we are currently living. Thank god there’s nothing to distract us fro—OH, SICK! NEW OPIATE OF THE MASSES JUST DROPPED.

Advertisement

Per The Mirror, an alleged insider told Closer that former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are totally dating right now. “After the reunion [earlier this year], it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them, and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there,” the source claims. “They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.” In other words, it just like Ross and Rachel. Everything good now. :)