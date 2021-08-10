From the United Nations’ report about how we are basically standing at the precipice of full-scale climate apocalypse to the news that serial sexual harasser Andrew Cuomo is going to resign as governor of New York, there sure has been a lot of deeply troubling news over the past few days—the kind of news that makes you want to stand up, band together, and fight to dismantle every fucked-up system under which we are currently living. Thank god there’s nothing to distract us fro—OH, SICK! NEW OPIATE OF THE MASSES JUST DROPPED.
Per The Mirror, an alleged insider told Closer that former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are totally dating right now. “After the reunion [earlier this year], it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them, and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there,” the source claims. “They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.” In other words, it just like Ross and Rachel. Everything good now. :)
- Shocking no one, Alec Baldwin is still in Cuomo’s corner. This guy is truly the worst—impressive, considering what stiff competition the disgraced former governor of New York is! [Page Six]
- Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah says she is absolutely LOVING the food in New York, which she’s visiting because oh right she’s on trial for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. “New York is so great!” she adds. [Page Six]
- “When you have a historic win like that, you think, ‘Oh, this is going to fundamentally change,’” Halle Berry says of winning the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2002, becoming the first (and still only) Black woman to do so. “It did fundamentally change me, but it did not change my place in the business overnight. I still had to go back to work. I still had to try to fight to make a way out of no way.” [Entertainment Weekly]
- Details from Kelly Clarkson’s divorce trial. [Hollywood Life]
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly house shopping. [TMZ]
- Idris Elba is going to voice Knuckles in the next Sonic movie???????? [Deadline]
- Anywayyyyy, not to be gender essentialist, but boys got something girls ain’t got:
