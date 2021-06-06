Chrissy Teigen Reportedly Drops Guest Role in Netflix Series Amid Bullying Backlash

Photo : David Livingston ( Getty Images )

Chrissy Teigen has reportedly stepped down from her guest role in an upcoming episode of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever following Courtney Stodden’s revelations about being bullied by Teigen a decade ago .

According to Variety, Teigen was supposed to have a guest voice over role in the teen comedy series—a Mindy Kaling project—before recently bowing out ahead of the show’s second season.

What bullying revelations, you’re wondering? In May, Stodden shared with the Daily Beast that Teigen had DM’d them in 2011 telling them to kill themselves. At the time Stodden had been recently married at 16 to 50-year-old Doug Hutchison. Other screenshots showed Teigen messaging them things like: “I hate you”; “go to sleep forever”; and “what drug makes you do that with your mouth? asking for a friend who really wants to know how to look like an idiot.”

Teigen apologized—sort of. In a Twitter thread last month, Teigen said she hoped Stodden could “heal knowing how deeply sorry [she is]” and then proceeded to talk about how hard she tries to “be beloved” by her Twitter fans and how she let them down. Somehow not a top concern for me!

In any case, Teigen seems to be facing some (relatively minor) consequences for her past behavior, of which the Netflix bow-out—and who knows really, if it was a bow-out—is the latest.

Brooke Shields’s daughter Rowan wore her mom’s iconic 1998 Golden Globes dress to senior prom. Certainly not the sort of prom dress hand-me-downs I got as a teen!*

*A powder blue strapless dress with fake crystal trim from my older cousin Lauren**

**Love you, Lauren!!

