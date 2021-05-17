Is Chrissy Teigen's Cookware Line a Casualty of Her Courtney Stodden Tweets?

Image : Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP ( Getty Images )

Not but five days ago, a few very unsavory tweets from Chrissy Teigen’s past resurfaced, causing the famous lady to rescind the terrible things she said about Courtney Stodden a decade ago . But are there some real-life repercussions for Mrs. Cravings? Let’s see here.



According to Page Six, Teigen’s cookware line is no longer available for sale at Macy’s or Target. Teigen’s Target erasure, which happened sometime over the weekend, is apparently not related to the fact that Courtney Stodden said in a recent profile that Teigen used to routinely log on to Twitter and tell them to kill themself. No, the real reason I will no longer be able to go to a Target and contemplate a Cravings by Chrissy Teigen non-stick frying pan is simply because of this, courtesy of Page Six once more: “We made the mutual decision in December to no longer carry the cookware line, given our continued focus on brands we develop and that can only be found at Target.”

No such statement has been issued by Macy’s, a retailer with a chaotic website that is often more difficult to navigate than it should be, but Page Six has done the legwork for me. Yes, it appears that one can no longer purchase Chrissy Teigen’s cookware line at Macy’s, either, which leaves me wondering where else you can? A cursory search reveals that it is available at Jeff Bezos’s evil empire and also, on Chrissy Teigen’s website, if you are that in need of a sage green cookware set for $184.20. Is this the actual start of a slow cancelation, spurred by Chrissy’s attempt at doing so when she “took a break” from Twitter that one time, but also encouraged now by her being forced to contend with her own behavior from just ten years ago? Only time will tell. [Page Six]

Here is a fun sentence, ready? Prince Harry was on Dax Shepard’s podcast and expressed some confusion in and around his understanding of the First Amendment. Roll the tape.

“I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers,” Harry said, according to the report. “I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time. “But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said,” Harry reportedly said.

Apparently these words have made some people angry online, but thankfully, I haven’t the stomach to investigate further. The First Amendment is good, but I think it’s also important to remember that Prince Harry is a literal prince from old England and you can take the boy out of Buckingham Palace but you can’t take centuries of ingrained monarchy out of the boy. That’s the saying! I don’t make the rules. But I think the lesson here is clear enough for me: do not go on Dax Shepard’s podcast. [Page Six]