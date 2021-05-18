Another Casualty of Chrissy Teigen's Mean Tweets: A Bloomingale Deal

Image : Getty ( Getty Images )

Last week, Courtney Stodden revealed that Chrissy Teigen had harrassed and ridiculed them online, including tweets and DMs pestering the then 16- year- old to commit suicide. In a written apology on Twitter, the cookbook author said she hoped Stodden could heal “knowing how deeply sorry I am.” Shortly after, on Monday, Page Six reported that Teigen’s cookware line had been pulled from Macy’s and Target. Now, there’s another casualty of her behavior online: A promotional deal with Bloomingdale’s.

Advertisement

Page Six reports Tuesday that Bloomingdale’s has “walked away from a deal with Chrissy Teigen at the 11th hour” due to her tweets directed at Stodden. Sources tell the outlet that the retailer was “hours away from signing a contract” before they cancelled on her. One source told the rag: “They pretty much had it together … but had to cancel it.”

Interestingly, Page Six says that a “source familiar with the situation” clarified that Macy’s didn’t pull Teigen’s cookware line off the site because of her actions. Instead, the site didn’t like people “venting their ire” in product reviews. According to the source, the verdict is out on whether or not they will bring those products back.



Drew Barrymore interviewed Dylan Farrow on her talk show Monday. In the conversation, she told Farrow that she was “gaslit” into working with Woody Allen, saying: “I did a film with him in 1996 called Everyone Says I Love You and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen.” She added that it was only after she had children that she realized that “I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told.”



In response, Farrow said:

“It is just so meaningful because it’s easy for me to say, ‘Of course you shouldn’t work with him he’s a jerk, he’s a monster.’ But I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story and what I went through was important enough to you to reconsider that.”

If interested, you can watch the full clip above.

Beep boop.

Advertisement

Explain to me what is happening here.

Advertisement