It appears congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, the couple are expecting a baby following a devastating miscarriage in 2020.



Yesterday, Teigen—bump bedecked in $520 Gucci underwear—took to Instagram to share the happy news that she was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child after undergoing IVF treatments: “ The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

As any person who’s suffered a miscarriage would, Teigen revealed she felt nervous about trying again following the loss of her and Legend’s son, Jack, in late September 2020.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The Cravings author has previously been candid about the loss, most notably via a Medium essay published just one month after the miscarriage. In it, Teigen expressed gratitude for her supporters and addressed the controversy surrounding her decision to post the photographs of her and Legend holding Jack in the hospital: “I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

And speaking of controversial decisions...Deadline has confirmed that Warner Bros. and DC Films have opted not to release Batgirl, despite the fact that it was in the final stages of post-production and cost an estimated $90 million to make. Apparently, a mandate was recently instated by the new WB regime and, as a result, a number of cuts are currently being made as to what feature films will premiere theatrically, via the streamer, or not at all. Obviously, Batgirl fell into the latter category. Among the other cuts: Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. Zoinks!

Unfortunately, audiences will be robbed of Leslie Grace as Batgirl, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman, and more Brendan Fraser on the silver screen in 2022. Meanwhile, despite an onslaught of disturbing reports that range from assault to allegations of grooming and coercive control of teens and children, Ezra Miller’s The Flash, still stands to be released. Fortunately, Grace seems to be taking the news as well as one can be.

On Wednesday evening, the In the Heights star addressed the decision via Twitter. Alongside a behind-the-scenes video of the star suiting up in the iconic costume, she wrote: “I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan - THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, “my own damn hero!” #Batgirl for life!”

Grace also tweeted: “On the heels of the recent news about our movie “Batgirl,” I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland.”

Seven months of toiling on a film doomed to eternity in the bat cave? Here’s hoping she’s sunken her fangs into a fat check.

