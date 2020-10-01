Chrissy Teigen's Tragic Pregnancy Loss Spurs Trolls and Assholes to Run Their Mouths

Image : Valerie Macon/AFP ( Getty Images )

Part of the unspoken contract that regular people think exists between themselves and Chrissy Teigen is that the former think that the latter is somehow bulletproof, insulated from bullshit by the protection of fame. In some cases, this is true. But the part of that unspoken contract that Teigen fulfills is sharing frequent and unvarnished updates about her life—a peek behind the famous- person curtain—for both good and bad. The normies may gnash their teeth at Teigen’s “honesty,” but when the news she is sharing with her audience is extremely sad and terrible, some respect is due.

Early Thursday morning, Teigen, who had been hospitalized for complications with her pregnancy, posted on Instagram that she lost the baby, whom she called Jack. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote in the caption. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

As is her wont, Teigen shared a few extremely intimate photos of herself and her husband John Legend, mourning at the hospital. Many of the Instagram commenters were supportive of Teigen’s loss, and I do not have the stomach or the brainspace to dig through each one to see who was an asshole or not. Thank god the kind and generous souls that use Twitter stepped in to flap their jaws about Teigen’s decision to do what it is that she always does, which is share her life, good or bad, with the general public.



Many people were sympathetic, but others found it necessary or important to call Teigen out for seeking attention and to chide her for not grieving properly. Also, a fair amount of anti-abortion idiots came rushing in to run their mouths, too. Grief looks different for everyone, and Teigen’s personal brand is to share just enough of her life to make it feel “authentic” and “honest” while also, I hope, keeping some things to herself. She’s good at what she does. Regardless of why she chose to share this news in the way she did, the fact remains that it’s out there, and the proper thing to do is to either say something nice if you feel like you HAVE TO RESPOND or simply to shut up. Easy! Peasy! Thanks. [Page Six]

Oh boy, please take a seat for this one: Kris Jenner is being accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed against her by a former security guard, Marc McWilliams. The lawsuit alleges not only sexual harassment but racial and gender discrimination too, as well as wrongful termination. Here’s some more information from People:

He alleges that Jenner made sexual comments about his physical appearance and inquired about his “sexual activities.” “Between May, 2017 and September 12, 2018 defendant Jenner began repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact with the body of [McWilliams] and making overt comments of sexual nature to [McWilliams] on a repeated basis,” the filing states. Between May 2017 and September 2018, McWilliams claims he began complaining about Jenner’s alleged behavior to his supervisors at David Shield Security and to the HR department of the company, but nothing was done. McWilliams also claims that he expressed to Jenner that “such misconduct was unwelcome” and requested that she “cease and desist any such further misconduct.” He alleges, however, that Jenner “ignored all such requests.”

Kris’s second-favorite princess, Kourtney, is also named as a defendant in the suit. Marty Singer, Jenner’s attorney, said in a statement that Jenner and her daughter “vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams” and say that McWilliams was fired from his position as security guard for the Kardashians for repeatedly sleeping in his car whilst on the clock. For this nibble of gossip, which I think is probably just dribble, I’m going to do what I’ve been told is the right thing to do. I don’t have anything nice to say, so I shan’t say anything at all. [People]

