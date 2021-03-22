Chris Pine Is In a Three-Way Beauty Competition Against Springtime and His Dog

Chris Pine, aka Steve, aka top contender for the Best Chris award (but not totally my cup of tea) went for a walk on Monday, and it appears that it is a beautiful day. I cannot confirm whether or not the day is beautiful because I am chained to the blog machine; I turn a crank all day until the blog monster is fed. But according to some paparazzi photos of Chris Pine, it’s a beautiful day.
In fact, it’s so beautiful that Chris Pine decided to get into a three-way beauty competition between himself, Mother Nature, and his dog.
Behold, Chris Pine and his abs, exposed to the fullness of the springtime sun. Almost as if to say, “I, too, warm the earth with my very existence.”
His four-legged companion is also radiating light, with a coat that is so shiny and so smooth it could replace the solar paneling on the roof a small home and yet not so overwhelming that it distracts from the beauty of Chris Pine adhering to proper mask use for the most part.
What a beautiful day for a walk.
DISCUSSION