Image : SL Terma ( Backgrid )

Chris Pine, aka Steve, aka top contender for the Best Chris award ( but not totally my cup of tea) went for a walk on Monday, and it appears that it is a beautiful day. I cannot confirm whether or not the day is beautiful because I am chained to the blog machine; I turn a crank all day until the blog monster is fed. But according to some paparazzi photos of Chris Pine, it’s a beautiful day.

In fact, it’s so beautiful that Chris Pine decided to get into a three-way beauty competition between himself, Mother Nature, and his dog.

Image : SL Terma ( Backgrid )

Behold, Chris Pine and his abs, exposed to the fullness of the springtime sun. A lmost as if to say, “ I, too, warm the earth with my very existence.”

Image : SL Terma ( Backgrid )

His four-legged companion is also radiating light, w ith a coat that is so shiny and so smooth it could replace the solar paneling on the roof a small home and yet not so overwhelming that it distracts from the beauty of Chris Pine adhering to proper mask use for the most part.

What a beautiful day for a walk.