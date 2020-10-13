Chaos Merchant Gal Gadot Resurrects 'Imagine' Discourse Amid Cleopatra Discourse

Image : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

It has been eight months since Gal Gadot ripped a hole in the fabric of the universe by posting a famous-person-packed Instagram cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” but it’s actually been more like one million years, because time moves slower in this dimension. Sucks, I know. You think she’d read the room before ripping that hole back open.



In an interview for Vanity Fair’s November issue, Gadot is asked about the “Imagine” video, which riled up the internet in March for its contrived appeal at an imagined “togetherness,” coming from a bunch of rich celebrities amid a burgeoning pandemic. After having the last eight (or one million) months to think it over, she responds: “Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed. I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world.” Gadot also explains that it began with just Kristen Wiig and “a few friends.” Wiig signed on more famouses, and the rest is obviously history. In retrospect, Gadot stresses, “I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.”



Transcend to where? Unclear. Out of the pandemic maybe, or a timeline other than the one Gadot and I have our feet firmly planted in, where she is also the source of yet another internet-breaking controversy. On Sunday, Deadline reported that she had been cast in the upcoming Cleopatra movie from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. Social media has been in shambles since, but at least Gadot is consistent. I used to think she was supremely “unbothered” by the controversies that seem to follow her around, but now it’s clear she’s just supremely out of touch. Her only mission on this plane of existence is “to send light and love to the world.”

Perhaps her resuscitation of the now-deceased “Imagine” discourse will tide the internet over until the next thing tears apart everyone’s week online. And around and around we’ll all go, trapped in a never-ending spiral with Gal Gadot’s publicist.

