Image: Getty

It seems unlikely that a powerful font such as Céline Dion would allow another dude to orchestrate her career after the 2016 death of her longtime husband René Angélil, but that is exactly what “sources” told Page Six is happening. The gossip is that Pepe Muñoz, her backup dancer and creative director, is also occupying the position of “boy toy who is really trying to take over”:

“He’s isolating her and people are feeling it. She’s in love with this guy and listens to everything he’s saying. People go to him when they have questions. He’s fully taken over. The only people around her now [are] Pepe, the hairdresser and the stylist,” one source told Page Six.

Another source disputes this characterization to Page Six, saying that Muñoz is instead an “inspiration” who is “inspiring her to take risks.” That amounts in part to letting go of some of her key team, including Law Roach, the genius stylist who reinvented Dion’s look after René’s passing, notoriously dressing Dion in a Titanic sweatshirt made by Vetements. I personally would never, ever fire Law Roach, but the source tells Page Six Dion is simply “reinventing herself and she’s thriving right now.”

Thrive! Thrive! That’s all we want for Dion is to see her thrive. [Page Six]

Advertisement

Jason Momoa, previous Jezebel obsession until he started doing shit like this, posted an Instagram comment calling his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz’s new husband, Karl Glusman, a “sexy mother fucker.” I suppose we should have been more aware that a wild and beautiful ponytail man who’s into extreme nature sports would also act like a wild and beautiful ponytail man who’s into extreme nature sports, but the Khal Drogo was simply too mesmerizing. It’s all well and good, I’m sure, but once again I ask: Why is Jason Momoa like this? [Us Weekly]

