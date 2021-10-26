Maybe you’re a Halloween person, in that you routinely deck yourself out with fake blood, or maybe you just like to sit at home with a bag of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups while scrolling through costume photos on Instagram. Either way, we have zero doubt that celebrities taking part in this annual hallowed holiday has universal appeal.

As this is the first year since 2019 that trick-or-treating and Halloween parties are happening with regularity, because covid ruined everything, the rich and famous have been dressing up and showing out for much of the month of October. We’ve gathered their looks for your viewing and inspirational pleasure.

Thus far, our favorites include Megan Thee Stallion as a chaotic yet sexy Hellraiser and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Sid and Nancy, which can be seen here. The latter is a bit awkward, considering that Kourtney and Travis are engaged and Sid stabbed Nancy to death, but it’s Halloween and things are supposed to be terrifying, so we’ll just go with it.

For more notable celeb costumes, scroll through below:

Judy Greer dressed as Diane Keaton in Annie Hall Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images ) Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mom, Janet Leigh, in Psycho. Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images ) Kyle Richards evoked a circus performer. Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images ) 1 / 3

If these still don’t spark your creative juices, then let us remind you of our list of topical Halloween costumes (rife with costumes inspired by memes, newsmakers, viral moments and beyond), these Y2K-inspired costumes, and, of course, the Tater Thot.