Trends always recycle themselves, so the
, accessories, and cultural influences was inevitable. It’s become increasingly difficult to avoid ad copy touting “Y2K revival” or a TikTok video featuring some miscellaneous girl showing off her latest early aughts clothing haul featuring... return of early 2000s clothes and other hideous shit. And if you’ve managed to avoid all these telltale signs that we’re in this for the long haul, well, you probably haven’t heard that skinny jeans are “out” either. (If so, consider yourself lucky because you don’t give a fuck. Congratulations.) Ed Hardy
Sure, we can sneer as a bunch of teens born well after 9/11
and the hideous clothes they’re picking up from Depop. And yes, I have Some Thoughts on what it means to adopt the fatphobic stylings of the aughts in an era of so-called body positivity and inclusivity. And, okay, I’m wiggle into low-rise jeans absolutely getting war flashbacks at the influx of belly button piercings I’ve seen in the wild as of late. But there’s still a charm to the simplicity of a tee over a long-sleeved shirt, an overplucked eyebrow, or a glossed lip to which your hair keeps sticking.
For everyday life,
which early 2000s trends you feel comfortable bringing back into the fold. I’m already newly devoted to wearing some cute and comfy kick-flare pants and regressing back to middle school by listening to Blink 182 on loop. But for Halloween, a costume that hints to the tastes and fashion of the New Millennium ( feel free to pick and choose ) should be a big hit this year. Here are a few costume ideas that aren’t too hard to throw together and satisfy whatever leftover warm and fuzzies you might have for the Y2K era. Willennium? JLo’s Juicy Couture Fit - The great thing about this costume is that it can serve as inspiration for other early aughts looks, not just JLo. Grab any velour—or, at a push, terry cloth—jacket with matching pants and you’re already a walking throwback. Throw on some silver jewelry and lip gloss and you’re set. Bonus point: Throw on some Uggs or wedge sandals to really seal the deal. Screenshot: JLo/YouTube Avril Lavigne/Generic early 00s skater girl ensemble - This really couldn’t be easier. Grab a tee shirt or tank, a tie, some baggy pants, and sneakers, and you’ve already sorted 95% of the look. Then, apply black liner all around your eye (yes, the whole eye, think 2002, babe) and straighten your hair if you can. Bonus point: Cop some rubber bracelets and wrist bands if you have time. Also, consider throwing in a studded belt or bracelet. Image: Scott Gries/Jim Spellman (Getty Images) Aaliyah - It’s been since Aaliyah’s untimely death, and she’s still stepping on our necks with this look from her 20 years . Plenty of celebrities have worn this costume over the years, but they have unlimited money and can acquire a bejeweled bikini top like it’s nothing. So what can you do to recreate this look? Grab an old black bikini top or bra that you don’t give a fuck about (or buy one for super cheap) and glue a bunch of craft gems on top ( “Try Again” video ). Do the same to a choker necklace or belt you don’t wear anymore, or just cut up some fabric and make your own. Again, you’re covering them in gems, so nobody will really care or notice what you’re working with. This is definitely a more crafty-leaning costume, but it’s super simple and straightforward. For makeup, just do a simple smoky eye and throw on some lip gloss. If the idea of showing off your tummy makes you want to die, no worries: the costume from the waist up is most important, so wear whatever dark pants you feel comfortable with, but the baggier the better. like these Bonus Points: If you’re able to buy a long black wig from a party store or local beauty supply, definitely do that. Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie - , these two—Paris in particular—dominated early 2000s pop culture. They were the most famous besties on the planet and had a popular reality TV show to boot. You could just dress up in some early 2000s garb with a friend and say “Hi, we’re Paris and Nicole,” but you’d have better luck recreating their iconic Whether you like it or not Simple Life promo from 2003. For Nicole’s look, you just need a bra (or bikini top if that’s more comfortable) and a pair of denim overalls. For Paris, you’ll want some sort of denim dress or denim mini skirt with a denim tank on top. You really don’t need a pitchfork, but it can’t hurt (unless you poke someone’s eye out at a party). Bonus points: Whoever is dressed as Paris should absolutely carry around a stuffed animal of a chihuahua or another type of tiny dog to make this costume a lot more obvious. Image: Fox Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second
You can go to the next slide after 1 second
Zenon - What better way to reference Y2K revival than with a homage to a 1999 Disney Channel movie set in the late 21st century? For those of you who grew up watching Zenon Girl of the 21st Century, this should be a fun throwback that isn’t too hard to put together. All you need are some brightly colored spandex or any other stretchy material (think neons, gem tones, and metallics), massive pigtails, and frosted makeup. You can also mimic Zenon’s look in the above promo image by pairing a denim skirt or vest with brightly colored spandex. Bonus Points: . Say “zetus lapetus” a lot Image: Disney Mean Girls/generic mean girl look: Okay, yes, this one has been done to death, but it’s a classic Halloween costume now for a reason: Mean Girls was iconic, it’s great for friend group costumes, and it’s relatively easy to do. You can recreate specific looks to the tee if you must, but it’s not really necessary. Pretend that it’s a Wednesday so you and your friends all have to wear pink. Think pink baby tees, pink cardigan tops, pink tanks, etc. For your lower half, opt for a plaid mini skirt, an ugly ruffle skirt, or a denim skirt. Just make sure they hit at or above the knee; midi skirts were out by 2004. You don’t have to dress up as The Plastics, though. Throw in a fake flip phone and some cheap sunglasses with those rhinestones in the corner and you’ve officially become every girl who was mean to me in middle school. Bonus Points: If you do go as a Plastic, at least have a burn book to carry around as a prop so there’s no confusion. Image: Paramount Pictures Elle Woods from Legally Blonde - Like the Mean Girls costume, think pink. Luckily, you have a lot more freedom with your outfit. You can dress up your look as with a pink business casual suit set (easy enough to find at a thrift store) or dress down your look, uh, Courtroom!Elle . And, like the Paris Hilton idea, if you can a stuffed chihuahua to carry around with you, the outfit will immediately click for people. You’ll also need a blonde wig to really pull this off, but that’s a pretty easy lift, Just make sure it has some volume! Elle doesn’t have flat hair! Playboy Bunny Suit!Elle Bonus Points: Get a friend to dress up as Selma Blair’s character Vivian! All they’ll need is a sweater vest, a skirt, and a dour expression. Screenshot: MGM Literally Any Early 2000s Pop Punk Band - Blink 182 were my faves, but by the early 2000s pop-punk bands were a time a dozen, and so was their quintessential skater adjacent attire. All you need to do to recreate this look is get a giant t-shirt and pair them with baggy pants (hanging off your butt, so wear boxer shorts underneath) and skater shoes (but sneakers will work in a pinch). Don’t have any? This is a great excuse to raid a friend or lover’s closet because they’ll likely have SOMETHING you can use. Use a skateboard as a prop for good measure. Bonus Points: Buy some vaguely tribal temporary tats ( ) to really help bring your look together. Pepper them all up and down your arms and you’re golden. like these Image: George De Sota/Liaison (Getty Images) Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second
You can go to the next slide after 1 second
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s Denim Outfit From Hell - Look, you can either dress up as Britney Spears in the , Britney Spears in the “Oops” video , or... Britney Spears on the red carpet with her ex-boyfriend in head-to-toe denim. This only works as a couples costume, but it’ll be a hit. For Britney’s look, just wear a long denim dress or top with a midi or ankle length denim skirt down below. Pair with a silver necklace and you’re golden. Justin’s look is a little easier, requiring only a denim jacket and denim jeans with a blue top underneath. “Slave 4 U” VMA performance Bonus Points: Nothing, just #FreeBritney. Image: AP (AP) Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty” era - I can’t even lie, Kylie Jenner when she recreated this look a few Halloweens ago, but you can too. The simplest approach to this look is to find a white and red striped bikini top ( knocked it out of the park , and you can get it in your size so you don’t feel like it’s a waste) and cover your hair in very messy twists. If you’re feeling daring, you can certainly rock some teeny tiny red hot pants and chaps, but that’s a little much for a costume you’ll only wear once. You’ll be just fine wearing a pair of black shorts or, better yet, black yoga pants. like this Bonus points: Follow to conceal your eyebrows and then draw some super thin brows on top with waterproof eyeliner. Also, put on so much bronzer that you literally look dirty. this makeup tutorial Screenshot: Christina Aguilera/YouTube The Cheetah Girls - In my eyes, this is the ultimate Y2K revival friend group costume. Literally, just get your pals together and designate each one to wear a different color sweatsuit. Throw on some cheap jewelry and headbands and you’re done. Yes, it’s been done so many times, but it looks so great every time. Also, you don’t really have to change your hair or wear a wig or anything to pull this off; people who know will get it. Bonus Points: Sing to anyone who passes by. “Cheetah Sisters” Screenshot: Disney
DISCUSSION
if anyone needs a couple look inspiration