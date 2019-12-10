Cardi B's Coat of Many Feathers Is the Only Acceptable Outfit for Court

Image : via Getty

Cardi B showed up to a Queens court on Tuesday in an absolutely breathtaking feather coat and hat, rivaling Helena Bonham Carter’s recent London debut as a silky chicken. She might be facing felony assault charges (for allegedly attacking two women at a strip club in 2018) but has committed zero crimes of fashion. So sorry, I know this joke is terrible , my brain is very broken, I am drunk on all the feathers.

Not to mention the nails , which I presume glow in the dark:

Image : via Getty

Look at that train! This is how I envision the dinosaurs, now that Science has determined they were actually covered with feathers instead of scales.

Image : via AP

Let’s just take one more look at the nails, shall we?