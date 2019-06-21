Image: Getty

In October Cardi B was arrested after two women, known as Jade and her sister Baddie Gi, alleged the rapper had attacked them at the strip club they work at last August. Cardi was charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault, USA Today reported at the time, but TMZ reports that a grand jury indicted the rapper on multiple charges Friday, including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause physical injury.

Page Six previously reported that Cardi B allegedly threw a hookah pipe and drinking glasses at the two bartenders, while members of her crew “hurled chairs and bottles, leaving the sisters with injuries,” because she believed one of the women was having an affair with her husband, Migos rapper Offset. Cardi B’s lawyer maintains that she didn’t hurt anyone, CBS Local reports, and in April she rejected a plea deal for the charges.

The next hearing date is set for August.