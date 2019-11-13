Helena Bonham Carter Looks Like a Hot, Goth Bird at The Crown Premiere

It doesn’t hit Netflix for a few more days, but season three of The Crown has just premiered in London, and Helena Bonham Carter arrived at the festivities looking like some spectacular species of jaunty goth bird. Almost like a witchy Barbara Cartland? It’s working for me, is my point.

Here’s the look, in full. It’s like the added feather boas to chiffon, but with tinsel woven throughout.

Image : Getty

She looks, as my colleague Emily Alford pointed out, like a hot silky chicken. Compare:



Image : Getty

I love it and want to wear it everywhere, including the grocery store.