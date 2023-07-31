Cardi B Hurls Microphone at Woman Who Threw a Drink at Her Onstage

A wise woman once said that when you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite. Given that, it was inevitable that at some point a star would get so fed up after having something thrown at them onstage and retaliate. We’ve seen a rash of performers getting pelted in recent months: Pink, Kelsea Ballerini, Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles. Ava Max got slapped! It’s been a minute since we’ve seen such a report, but now throwing things at musicians is back with a vengeance—specifically Cardi B’s vengeance.
The rapper was performing at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday when an attendee threw a drink at her. It took Cardi about a second to respond by hurling her mic at her assailant.
Several angles of the incident were posted online:
In this one, you can see a woman holding a cup screaming, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry!” and being apprehended by security:
Cardi has yet to address the incident. Her most recent Instagram Stories post (at the time of this post’s publication) was footage of flammable shots being prepared for her and a drinking companion.
A sister controversy has emerged as a result of the viral clips of Cardi’s mic-throwing. Though Cardi stopped performing upon impact and now famously tossed her mic in the crowd, her “Bodak Yellow” vocals kept playing, inviting comparisons to infamous lip-syncers Milli Vanilli. (Indeed, Milli Vanilli was trending Monday morning on Twitter.) But performing along to backing tracks is quite common and not something people necessarily hide. This is not a scandal! It actually kind of amazes me that people will sing or rap right over the album versions of their own cuts (don’t they have an instrumental version?), but you didn’t hear that from me. Trying to avoid having a mic flung in my direction over here.
- Lady Gaga has posted a lengthy tribute to her friend and collaborator Tony Bennett, who died at age 96 earlier this month: “With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo.” [Instagram]
- Madonna has posted a less lengthy tribute to her children who “really showed up for me” during her recent health scare. [Instagram]
- The Barbenheimer juggernaut continues, as both films dominated the domestic box office for a second weekend. Barbie has now grossed $351.4 million in the U.S., and Oppenheimer has nabbed $174 million. [Variety]
- Great news! Kanye “Ye” West’s Twitter account has been reinstated. Looking forward to have the life sucked out of me one tweet at a time. [Deadline]
- Producer Bob Geldof revealed he was in contact with Sinead O’Connor weeks before her death: “Some of her texts were laden with desperation and despair and sorrow and some were ecstatically happy. She was like that.” [Daily Mail]
- JoJo Siwa at one point regretted calling out Candace Cameron Bure’s rudeness, but after Bure’s homophobic programming choices, Siwa no longer regrets it. “I gotta stand up for my people,” said Siwa. Team Siwa is and always was a no-brainer. [E! Online]