Celebrity feuds are an excellent marketing tool: they provide a narrative arc for fans to follow, invite engagement, and garner interview opportunities during which celebs can promote their projects when they’re done shit-talking for their supper. But it helps when the two celebrities genuinely seem to hate each other, as do Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, who have the performative negative chemistry of two seasoned professional wrestlers.



Recently, the two added a new chapter to their neverending tale of mutual dislike, giving fans on both sides something to type angrily about. First, Nicki insinuated that Cardi should feel ashamed for winning awards and selling albums without earning industry acclaim in the form of inclusion on “Top 50" lists: “I would feel so fucking crazy if I had number ones and Grammys and ain’t on nobody top 50 list.”

According to Bossip, Nicki landed on a “handful” of those lists, but Cardi B wasn’t included on any.

In response, Cardi posted a clip from the Mariah Carey video “Obsessed” captioned: “Have you ever had somebody sooo obsessed with you ? Shit starts to feel a little creepy 😳 truly spooky.”

That should be enough to keep everyone riled up until the next big push at the close of Q3. [Bossip]



Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes seem to have split after six years of mostly rumored dating. He was seen last night leaving a bar in West Hollywood holding hands with a new, perfectly lovely woman who also never won a spot in my heart for playing an angsty youth on a not very good nighttime teen soap opera. These pictures makes me sadder than I should feel about two people I have never met breaking up. [TMZ]

