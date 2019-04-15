Image: Getty

It has been a few months since anyone checked in on Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s ongoing beef, but it looks like the meat is as fresh as ever. While walking the carpet at the Swisher Sweets Artist Project Awards this weekend, a Variety reporter asked Cardi B if she would ever consider making amends with the rapper. She responded with silence, and then literally laughs in his face.



The interaction played out like this:

Variety reporter: Is there ever a chance that you and Nicki would make up and perform together? Do you think? Cardi B: .... Variety: Okurr! Cardi B: Heh, heh, heh, ahaha, heh, heh, heh. Ah-hah, heh, heh.

She cackled at him for 10 full seconds? It’s priceless?

[Oh No They Didn’t]

As if there was any confusion that Drake is a huge mama’s boy, you can now purchase a handwritten note from the Toronto rapper to his mother. In it, Drizzy promises to clean his room: “In order to receive 8:15 am rides this week — room must be clean + bathroom must be clean AS PROMISED FRI JAN. 18th!!!”

According to TMZ, the note was ripped from one of his old lyric notebooks and is currently on sale for $7,500 “through the memorabilia company, Moments in Time.” Apparently this particular book of early Drake history was “found in a dumpster near his grandpa’s old furniture factory in Toronto, where Drizzy used to work,” so I’m assuming he wrote this as a tween? Can I get an age check here, so I can gauge my reaction? If this is, like, 20-year-old Drake—which it may very well be—“adorable” might not be my first thought. Just sayin’.

[TMZ]