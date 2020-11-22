Candace Cameron Bure Reserves the Right to Be Horny

Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

Candace Cameron Bure is back on record defending her right to be horny. Back in September, Bure drew ire from a group of her more puritanical Instagram followers when she posted a photo of her husband casually grabbing her breast while they posed on a bridge somewhere in nature. This description might belie how truly PG-rated the photo is: There’s nothing overtly sexual about it, and Bure’s husband Val isn’t really grabbing her breast so much as he’s lightly resting his hand there.

In any case, the initial response forced Bure to address why it’s OK for her to be physically affectionate with her husband of 24 years in a series of videos she posted to her Instagram story . A couple of months later, Bure is apparently still peeved about the whole thing (I would be too!) and appeared on a Christian podcast earlier this week to make her point once again.

“The fact that we have fun and we flirt together, this is part of what makes our marriage work,” Bure told the host of “Confessions of a Crappy Christian ,” according to Page Six. “This is something to be celebrated as a Christian.”

She continued:

“Sex doesn’t stop once you get married. Sex is the blessing of marriage and I hate when Christians are like, no, you have to pretend like you’ve never had sex, and we only know that you’ve had sex three times because you’ve had three children. If we are to promise ourselves for one another and preach saving yourself for marriage, then sex needs to be celebrated within marriage.”

I happen to think it’s nice that Bure is having fun flirting with her husband, and anyone who would criticize her for such thing is beyond prude. Get a life!

And now for an example of a time when you absolutely should NOT stand by your man...

Elle Macpherson recently appeared at an event praising the work of her boyfriend, Andrew Wakefield, a former London doctor who lost his license for promoting a false link between vaccines and autism. His bogus research helped spawn a widespread anti-vaccine movement, and now he spends much of his time peddling these claims in the United States.

The Daily Mail reports that Wakefield is now peddling his anti-vaxxer propaganda in a new film, which Macpherson introduced at an event in North Carolina.

“You made this film during c ovid, and it’s interesting because it’s such beautiful, sacred timing when you watch the film, because it’s so pertinent and so relevant,” Macpherson says in the video, according to footage obtained by the outlet . “And for it to come in this divine time where vaccination and mandatory vaccination is on everybody’s lips.”

Yikes!!! As reporter Anna Merlan wrote for this site in 2018—when paparazzi photos first suggested the two were romantically involved—celebrities like Macpherson can have an enormous influence on how the average person thinks about vaccines. And while at the time it was somewhat unclear whether Macpherson herself was a vaccine skeptic, reports of her appearing before a crowd to say that a deadly pandemic is a “divine time” to consider anti-vaxxer ideology have now made it abundantly clear.

Elle, please rethink this.

