After a nightmare of a decade under an abusive conservatorship, pop goddess Britney Spears is set to release a “brutally honest” memoir in the fall, and publishing insiders are geeking out about its best-seller potential.

Page Six reported Friday that Spears’ manuscript has been finalized and is currently going through legal revisions ahead of its planned release later this year with publisher Simon & Schuster. The gossip rag previously reported that the deal cashed in at around $15 million—one of the most expensive acquisitions in publishing history, following in Barack and Michelle Obama’s footsteps. “P ublishing insiders” have described the memoir-in-progress to Page Six as a “brutally honest” and “groundbreaking instant best-seller…without any self-pity.”



Advertisement

“Britney’s book is a story of triumph,” one source said. “It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood—being a little girl with big dreams–her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship.”



Britney has reportedly been working on the book with ghostwriter Sam Lansky—novelist and journalist who has written for the Atlantic, New York Magazine, Time, and more, and has profiled artists of a generation like Madonna, Nicki Minaj, and Adele. If I could send a quick note to Lansky briefly, please let him know if he fucks this up, I will personally unleash the entire #FreeBritney mob on him. That is all!



up to 80% off Wayfair Closeout Sale Save on home goods and more

Save up to 80% on last-chance deals on the odds and ends at Wayfair, like mattress covers, dinnerware storage sets, utensil crocks, cordless vacuum cleaners, and much more. There’s truly a little something for everyone during this sale. Buy at Wayfair Advertisement

Advertisement

“Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned. It’s truly a female empowerment story–her taking control of her life,” said a source. “It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari.”



Advertisement

Hopefully, this GROUNDBREAKING INSTANT BEST SELLER will also be cathartic for Spears, who continues to be plagued by public obsession and speculation regarding her mental health and wellbeing. Even outside of her conservatorship, fans started a rumor that Ashgari had taken a vacation with a body double, fearing that Spears was actually dead. She was not; s he was just on vacation with Ashgari.



Of the book, Spears has written on Instagram: “I don’t have a family that values me or respects me …. AT ALL !!! That’s the hard part for me and as much as I loved them, it’s something that I’ll probably ever won’t be able to get over. When I post in those moments, I just want to speak from my heart cause it’s extremely hard for me and then I look back and I see how many people say get over it … I’m working on becoming stronger !!! Psss I’ve written 3 different versions of my book and had LOTS of therapy through the process.”



Advertisement

Consider this the starting moment of the countdown to the release of the book that will, again according to people probably selling said book, “shake the world.”

