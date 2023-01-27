Britney Spears Says Fans Took Things 'Too Far': 'Respect My Privacy Moving Forward'

Earlier this week, obsessive fans of Britney Spears called on the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to do a wellness check on the pop star, following what they considered to be erratic behavior. The police confirmed to Page Six that they didn’t “believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger.” Yesterday, Spears took to Twitter to reassure fans that she is doing alright and asking them, respectfully, to calm down a bit.

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” she wrote in a notably non-emoji laden note. “I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.” In recent weeks, concerned fans have been peddling alarming theories that the star is being held hostage or is even dead. People on TikTok have suggested that what we’re seeing on her social media accounts is actually a body double.



The concern trolling even got to the point where Paris Hilton had to clarify that a photo she shared with Spears earlier this month was not blurry because it was AI, but because it was simply taken on an iPhone. “Some of these conspiracy theories are ridiculous,” she wrote before closing all comments on the photo. Spears’ husband Sam Asghari also chimed in to dispel rumors that he was controlling his wife. “No, I don’t even control what we have for dinner,” he told TMZ.

Spears wrote that the whole situation made her feel “gaslit,” which makes sense, considering it was her fans’ relentlessness that helped free her from a conservatorship just over a year ago. Now, they’re the ones still policing her well-being instead of trusting that she can take care of herself, like they argued she should have been able to all of those years.

