Just over a month after Britney Spears announced that she was pregnant for the first time with fiancé Sam As gh ari, the 40-year-old pop star says she’s had a miscarriage. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” Spears and Ashgari wrote in a joint Instagram post. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along,” the post continued. “However we were overly excited to share the good news.”

Advertisement

Spears had announ ced in early April that she and As gh ari were expecting a baby, after she was finally freed from a conservatorship in which her dad notoriously barred her from removing her IUD.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬,” Brit wrote at the time.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $111 Facebook Portal Easily video call with friends and family

Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms to keep everyone in frame, so you can catch up hands-free. Experience even more together. Join or host a group call of up to 50 people with Messenger Rooms. Buy for $68 at Amazon

After massive public outcry and one damning documentary , i n September 2021, Britney Spears was finally allowed to control her own life. Her slimeball dad, Jamie, had a change of heart and acknowledged in a court filing:

“Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding,” the petition reads in part.

“As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance,” the filing said.

Advertisement

Spears finally got that chance—she removed the compulsory IUD, and she got pregnant. A nd she had a miscarriage, which is how an estimated 10 to 20% of pregnancies end. We are absolutely devastated for Britney; she’s already been through so much. H ere’s hoping she gets a second chance at having the baby she wants.