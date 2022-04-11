Oops, she did it again (not sorry): Britney Spears is pregnant!

The embattled pop star announced on Instagram on Monday that she and longtime partner (and rumored husband) Sam Asghari are having a baby. In one of her traditionally long-winded captions, the mom of two talked about her fluctuating weight before dropping the biggest Britney news since her conservatorship battle came to a close.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬,” disclosed Brit.

She noted that she “obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have,” adding that when she was previously pregnant with her two children, Sean Preston Federline, and Jayden James Federline, she suffered from “perinatal depression” and that it was “absolutely horrible 😔.”

“Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love,” she concluded in her post.

Spears’ publicist has not yet responded to Jezebel’s request for comment.

Notably, Britney released her iconic hit “Oops!... I Did It Again” on April 11, 2000 and now (as one eagle-eyed reporter noted)—22 years to the day later—she’s told the world she’s pregnant again. Maybe it’s a coincidence, maybe it’s not. Either way: An incredible factoid.

Fans have long known about Britney’s struggles with depression and her desire to have another baby. Reports surrounding her public behavior in 2007 indicated that Britney had been suffering from postpartum depression. As for having another child, Britney expressed her hope to have more kids during a conservatorship hearing last year. She told the judge that she was told she wasn’t “able to get married or have a baby” and that she had an IUD she wasn’t allowed to get removed because of the conservatorship.



“I wanted to take the IUD out, so I can start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children,” she told the judge at the time.

Her womb is free!!!